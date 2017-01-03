(Photo: TSA)

BOISE -- 2017's first instance of someone trying to bring a gun through Boise Airport security came just three days into the new year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA officers stopped a male passenger at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday after spotting the handgun on an X-ray. The firearm, a Smith and Wesson .380 semiautomatic pistol, was not loaded.

The passenger had been headed to Salt Lake City, according to the TSA. A Boise Police officer took the gun from the security checkpoint. The passenger was not cited.

TSA Federal Security Director for the State of Idaho Andy Coose said in a statement that travelers need to know what is inside their suitcases before they head to the airport.

“Situations where passengers bring firearms to the TSA security checkpoints are becoming far too common across the nation. TSA urges the public to use extreme care when preparing to fly and to make sure they know what is in each bag,” Coose said. “Firearms present a hazard onboard aircraft and it is much greater in the air than on the ground. Passengers should be aware and pack accordingly. Failure to do so will result in a serious fine or civil penalty.”

The TSA found 18 firearms in passengers’ carry-ons in 2016, up from 14 in 2015.

Guns, ammunition, gun parts and firearm replicas can be stored in checked baggage if properly stored and declared, but are prohibited in carryon luggage.

Anyone who brings a firearm through a security checkpoint could face a $7,500 fine from the TSA, as well as local or state criminal charges. For more information about the TSA's policies, click here.

