Trump's executive order impacting Idaho families

BOISE - The Idaho Office of Refugees says the Gem State receives about a thousand refugees a year.

"We have refugees coming from four continents, 18 to 20 different countries in any given year. The largest single group that we've had for the last two years are refugees from the DRC, the Democratic Republic of Congo," Idaho Office of Refugees Executive Director Jan Reeves said.

It's a number Reeves expects to drastically decline after President Trump's executive order that banned any refugee from entering the United States for the next 120 days.

"It means right now is that we have refugees in our state, in our communities, who are looking for work, learning English, who are trying to get established, who are raising their families, who are getting them enrolled in school," Reeves said.

However, for refugees trying to get into the United States, Reeves says the 120-day ban can have a major impact. The nine-step vetting process refugees have to go through is very time sensitive.

"It's very likely that people who are waiting now, who cannot come now, even if they're travel ready, vetted throughout, may have to go back and start that process over again," Reeves said.

It’s a process that can take up to two years to re-complete. President Trump has also placed a 90-day hold for anyone from Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Julianne Donnelly Tzul with the International Rescue Committee says the new policy has impacted several families here in Idaho.

"We have families whose loved ones, immediate family, so adult children and spouses were expected this week and be reunited and now not going to be reunited," Donnelly Tzul said.

Over the weekend, a federal judge did rule authorities could not remove individuals who have already arrived or those who are already in transit. The Department of Homeland Security added those with green cards can come to the United States, but will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"There's a lot to be fought out and a lot to be thought out in how exactly you implement if you have six different sets of rules for different people," Donnelly Tzul said.

