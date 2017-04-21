Trump signs disaster declaration for 11 Idaho counties

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images)

BOISE - President Donald Trump has signed a disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho.



The declaration signed Friday means federal funds will be available to help communities rebuild damaged infrastructure following winter storms and flooding from Feb. 5 to March 3.



Officials say Bingham, Cassia, Elmore, Franklin, Gooding, Jefferson, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington counties sustained damage that exceeded $30 million.



Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he's grateful the president acted quickly to support parts of Idaho struggling through some of the worst weather-related damage in recent memory.



Otter also says the state has appealed the denial of a disaster declaration sought for Ada, Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington counties due to record snowfall that damaged roofs, roadways and other infrastructure.

