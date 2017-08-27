Trump approves major disaster declaration for Idaho

Lowman flooding (Photo: Paul Boehlke/ KTVB, KTVB)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The state of Idaho will receive federal disaster assistance to help with recovery efforts after the late spring landslides, mudslides and flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced funding will be available for eligible state and local governments in Blaine, Camas, Custer, Elmore and Gooding counties, as well as certain nonprofit organizations.

Additional funding may be awarded if damage assessments exceed predictions.

