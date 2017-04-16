Truck driver dies in rollover crash near Hazelton

Idaho State Police vehicle (Photo: KTVB)

HAZELTON, Idaho - A truck driver died at the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 84 near Hazelton Sunday morning.

The driver, who has not been identified, suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the semi, which crossed the median and rolled over in the oncoming lanes of the freeway, Idaho State Police said.

The truck came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate, blocking lanes on a frontage road.

A passenger was also in the truck at the time of the crash. There is no word on if that person was injured. The names of the driver and passenger have not been released. Police said both were wearing seatbelts.

It is unclear if the driver died from injuries related to the crash or from the medical emergency.

The frontage road south of I-84 was blocked for an extended time while crews worked to clear the scene.

ISP is continuing to investigate the crash.

