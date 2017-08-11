Treasure Valley students revamp Caldwell park

Students with One Stone helped revamp the flagpole area at Caldwell's Memorial Park. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

CALDWELL - A group of students from several Treasure Valley high schools pitched in Friday to make a difference in Caldwell.

One Stone, a Treasure Valley-based, student-led and directed nonprofit organization worked to refresh Memorial Park.

Their work includes putting a new coat of paint on the playground, installing changing tables in the restrooms, and revamping the park's flagpole display.

The event is a culmination of One Stone's Caldwell Project Good. Groups leaders say that Project Good is a 21st century skill-building and service program for high school students. In Project Good students learn design thinking, a problem-solving methodology that provides tools to address complex problems.

Project coordinator Mariel Zupsic says the students volunteered their time for a simple reason, to make a positive difference.

"Voice is often something we don't encourage students to use, but if we actually listen to them they have valuable, creative, wonderful ideas, that if we capitalize on those they can change the world for the better," said Zupsic.

This is One Stone's first year of expansion into Canyon County. Group organizers say they are excited to be able to get out to a new area of the valley to make a difference.

