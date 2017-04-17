Treasure Valley housing market can't keep up with demand

Realtors says there is short of homes for sale in the Treasure Valley. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

BOISE - According to Forbes, the City of Trees has been one of the fastest growing cities in the country. However, the housing market in Ada and Canyon counties hasn't been able to keep up. People are running into a number of issues when it comes to buying a home, including finding one.

"We got a situation where we have much less inventory than we'd like to have," Phil Mount, the vice president for the Boise Regional Realtors, said.

To give you an idea, a balanced market, one that doesn't favor either buyers or sellers, will typically have anywhere from four to six months of supply. The supply in Boise for a home priced at $200,000 or less, is half a month.

"It's a very competitive market right now," Mount said.

In some instances, homes haven't even been able to hit the market before being sold.

"I personally have, literally have buyers that are waiting for inventory to come on the market," Mount said.

The continued shortage in inventory has pushed sale prices of existing homes up near record highs in Ada County, and has even set a new record in Canyon County.

As of March 2017, the median sale price, for an existing home, in Ada County was $233,000; an increase of 8.4% compared to March 2016. In Canyon County, the median sale price of an existing home reached $164,700; an increase of 10.2% from March 2016.

"Since World War II the average price of appreciation of a single family home, across the country, not necessarily in this valley is about 3.5 percent," Mount said.

The increase in demand for homes has caused some issues when a buyer goes to the bank to get a loan.

"When people are making offers and purchasing homes. We are seeing a delay in appraisal times because there is so much going on, there's so much movement, there's so much activity right now. We're seeing some of the processes being delayed with appraisals and so on," Peter Wren with Zions Bank said.

Wren added with the increase in purchasing prices, the appraisal process just can't keep up.

"Some of the issues we’re seeing with appraisals in relation to where they're coming in at with regards to the actual value of the property, which can really impact the buyer because it's impacting how much they need to bring to close that property," Wren said.

Now, in an effort to beat the supply shortage, some home buyers have looked to build their own home, but they too are running into shortages.

"Builders are trying to build as fast as they can. They recognize the demand, they understand that. They are limited to some extent by the number of building lots that are available and that are coming on-line at any given time, and there's also a little bit of a constraint with the number of trade workers," Mount said.

