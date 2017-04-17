Treasure Valley housing in short supply

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cascade Mall shooter dies in jail
-
40th annual Race to Robie Creek
-
Bogus Basin closing up shop for the winter
-
Records shine light on decades-long scheme
-
Boy Scout troop's trailer gets burglarized
-
Tiny leukemia warriors honored at prom
-
Snow gives girl with cancer Christmas miracle
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Robie Creek finish-line cam 2:02:08-2:16:57
-
A family's life-giving decision
More Stories
-
Human remains discovered buried in Elmore CountyApr 17, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
-
Flows on the Boise River hit season highApr 17, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
Treasure Valley housing market can't keep up with demandApr 17, 2017, 6:25 p.m.