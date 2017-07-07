Treasure Valley Comic Con brings fans to Nampa

Treasure Valley Comic Con in Nampa. (Photo: Paul Boehlke? KTVB, KTVB)

NAMPA-- Grab your comic books, your action figures and throw on your favorite character's costume. The first ever Treasure Valley Comic Con is taking place in Nampa Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 9.

The event is not just for comic book fans. There are pop culture booths and vendors set up at the Nampa Civic Center. Even celebrity guests are making appearances.

Friday morning a cast member of the popular sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes" talked about how his character appears to resonate with everyone - even kids who weren't alive when the show aired in the late 70's to mid 80's.

Todd Bridges said, "I like interacting with the fans and I always hear the famous line, 'Whatchoo talkin' 'bout Willis?' That line is always said. I think it's probably the biggest catchphrase of all time. I don't think. I mean kids say it and they don't even know where it's from it's just said."

Other guest celebrities include Margot Kidder. You may know her as Lois Lane from the "Superman" movies and Peyton Wich from the Netflix original series "Stranger Things."

Comic Con runs until 9 p.m. Friday. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

