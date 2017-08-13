Train slams into unoccupied pickup near Parma

File image of train tracks (Photo: KTVB)

PARMA - Two people escaped injury as a train slammed into their pickup truck early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Leigh Lane north of Parma.

According to Idaho State Police, the Ford F-150 became stuck on the train tracks. Both the driver and passenger were out of the vehicle when the train crashed into it.

There were no injuries to either occupant or the train personnel.

Police have not said how the truck became stuck on the tracks.

