Train derails west of Caldwell

Train derails near Greenleaf (Photo: Nathan Congleton / NBC News)

GREENLEAF, Idaho -- No one was hurt when a Union Pacific train derailed in Canyon County Wednesday morning.

The derailment happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Notus Road and Simplot Boulevard near Greenleaf.

It appears that just the engine went off the rails, and is listing to one side slightly off the track. Neither person on board was hurt.

It's unclear what caused the trail to derail.

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said Notus Road is closed between Highway 19 and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. Union Pacific will use a crane to reset the train, but it may not happen until Thursday morning, he said.

