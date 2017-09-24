Crews fighting brush fire near Bliss

File photo

BLISS, Idaho - A brush fire burning near Bliss prompted police to divert traffic off of Interstate 84 for a time Sunday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, the fire is burning north of I-84, just west of Bliss. Officials say smoke from the area caused limited visibility on the westbound lanes, so traffic was diverted at the Bliss/Hagerman exit.

As of 4:15 p.m., ISP said all lanes were open and traffic was no longer being diverted. But officials warned that there was still smoke in the area and that motorists should use caution.

At this point there is no word on the size of the fire or if any structures are threatened. ISP says fire and law enforcement from multiple agencies are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

