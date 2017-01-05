Tow truck operator cautions motorists to look out for them

Randy Keckley is warning drivers to use caution when approaching tow trucks while they are helping others. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - When you see a tow truck on the road, which has been quite common these past couple days, state law says you must treat the truck like an emergency vehicle when in action, meaning mover over a lane and let them do their job.

"We are an emergency vehicle under the statutes of the state of Idaho," said Randy Keckley, owner of Pegasus Transport and Tow.

A tow truck is only an emergency vehicle when a tow truck is in the process of recovering another vehicle on the road.

That's what Randy's son was doing Tuesday night just before midnight at milepost 33 along Interstate 84 in Nampa.

His tow truck was was pulled into the median with emergency amber lights flashing, and he was standing on the tow ramp when a he realized a vehicle was coming straight toward him.

"The car comes up about half way here, straddling this rail, comes off the truck, goes through the headache rack, knocks it off and bends the bed, goes sideways and hits the side of the truck and then rolls on its roof out in the middle of the road," said Keckley.

Randy's son jumped out of the way just in time.

"If he was any slower he probably wouldn't be here," he said.

The casualty in this accident was Randy's tow truck. Now out of commission, he is losing hundreds of dollars each day.

"With this truck out of operation on a daily basis and the weather the way it is, we are losing approximately five to eight-hundred dollars a day."

According to Randy, the motorist at fault was cited with inattentive driving and he doesn't believe his insurance will cover the repairs to his $100,000 tow truck, which he now believes is totaled.

"Now I'm gonna have to pay to replace or fix this truck, and now my insurance is going to have to go up, and it's all because I'm out here because I'm trying to help someone for a $30 tow," said Keckley.

Because of the accident Randy is losing money, but he could have lost his son and is reminding all drivers to be alert.

"We're not gettin' rich out here, we're just trying to make a living like everybody else, but unfortunately ours is out on the highway trying to help people," he said.

