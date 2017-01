No one was injured (Photo: Courtesy: Nycole Amberghini)

CALDWELL - A tow truck was hit while trying to tow a car on Interstate 84 last night.

The incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. in Caldwell.

A viewer sent us pictures of the crash.

Idaho State Police say the tow truck was stopped partially in the fast lane when it was hit by a Dodge Neon.

No one was injured.

It's not known if anyone was cited.

