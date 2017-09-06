Tour mountain homes in Idaho City

Eight homes in Idaho City and two historic homes are included in the homes tour. (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO CITY - Have you ever wondered what it's like to live in historic Idaho City?

Well you can find out this Saturday at the “Closer to Heaven” mountain homes tours.

The event is put on by the Isaiah Foundation as a fundraiser for Mountain Kids Day Camp.

If you buy a ticket to tour the homes, you can help a child attend summer camp next year.

The tour will include eight beautiful homes and two historic buildings.

"At least one of the houses goes to 1902, and the two official historic buildings are the museum and the Masonic Lodge. And the Masonic Lodge is rarely open and it dates to 1865 and it still is all original in the lodge room, the wallpaper is still the same," said volunteer Jennifer Alban.

The tour is this Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are available for $10 online or on the day of the event for $15 at the Idaho City Senior Center.

