Tour De Fat faces some major changes

Thousands turned out in downtown Boise Saturday to take part in New Belgium's Tour de Fat, a bicycle-based event with a carnival-like atmosphere. (Photo: Deren Martinez / KTVB)

BOISE - You've probably heard of the Tour De Fat in Downtown Boise, but Saturday's event will be different than usual.

Each year the event honors the bicycle - affectionately calling it "humankind's greatest invention." This, and the parade haven't changed. The festival at the end of the day, on the other hand, has changes to be aware of.

For the last 14 years, the festival has been free. This year, attending the festival will cost $25.

Because of the price change, there has also been a change of venue. The city doesn't allow ticketed events in parks, so the festival will take place at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

The festival also has a change of time. Instead of taking place immediately after the parade, it will run from 4 to 10 p.m..

Jimmy Hallyburton says that a number of people have been upset about these changes, especially the price tag. He reminds those who wish to attend that there are still ways to participate for free.

The parade will start at Ann Morrison Park at 10 a.m.. They expect 10,000 to 12,000 people to be a part of the parade and the rally at the end to celebrate. The parade and the rally both remain free.

Hallyburton said, "The parade and the bicycle rallies at the beginning are still free, so even if you don't go to the festival at the end of the night, which is still going to be a ton of fun, you can still engage in this costume, 10,000-person pedal-power parade."

For those who wish to attend the festival for free, there is something they can do. Volunteers for the Tour De Fat can attend the festival without paying. Instead, it will cost a couple hours of their time.

According to Hallyburton, the Tour De Fat raises money to support nonprofits that grow bicycle communities, like the Boise Bicycle Project. He says the event has raised over $500,000 for Boise bicycling nonprofits over the 16 years it has taken place. This money funds bike trails, donating bikes to kids, and more.

More information for potential volunteers and Tour De Fat goers can sign up on the Boise Bicycle Project's website.

© 2017 KTVB-TV