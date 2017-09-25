Toddler, father ejected from pickup in crash near Homedale

Canyojn County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo: KTVB)

CANYON COUNTY - A man and his 2-year-old daughter were ejected from a pickup Monday morning in a crash near Homedale, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash at around 11:07 a.m. near the intersection of Homedale Road and Crystal Lane.

Witnesses said the driver of a 2007 Honda Civic was heading west on Homedale Road when it was hit by a 2008 Ford F350 pickup. The witnesses told deputies that the Honda's driver tried to cross oncoming traffic to pull into a driveway on the south side of Homedale Road.

The pickup rolled, and the 21-year-old man driving was ejected, along with his daughter. They were taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital. Their conditions were unknown Monday afternoon.

Officials said the 16-year-old female driving the Honda and one of her female passengers were taken by ground ambulance to a hospital in Caldwell. A female passenger who was in the back seat was taken by ground ambulance to a Boise hospital.

The crash is under investigation, and officials said no citations had been issued. They said neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been factors in the crash.

