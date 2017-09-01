Toddler drowns in Ontario pond

Ontario-police-car-resize (Photo: KTVB)

ONTARIO, Ore. -- A 3-year-old boy died after wandering into a pond in Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Police Chief Cal Kunz said the child's aunt was watching him in an apartment near Beck-Kiwanis Park when she left the room. When the woman returned, the toddler was gone.

Friends and family began searching the area for the boy when they spotted him in the park pond. The searchers pulled him from the water and called for help.

Emergency responders got to the pond at 3:41 p.m. and found citizens trying to revive the child with CPR. He was taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital, where he died.

Oregon child services has been alerted, and is assisting in the investigation. Kunz said he does not expect any charges in the case.

© 2017 KTVB-TV