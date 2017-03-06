Timberline students host annual Senior Citizen Prom

Timberline High School was hopping Monday night for their Senior Citizen Prom. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - Timberline High School was hopping Monday night for their Senior Citizen Prom.

The program is put on by students in the Wolf Connection leadership program.

The prom is a culmination of three months of work that students do at senior centers and retirement homes in the community.

While there were a lot of high-schoolers at the dance, the focus of the night is on the seniors. Everything from the food to the music is done for them.

