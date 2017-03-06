KTVB
Timberline students host annual Senior Citizen Prom

KTVB 9:37 PM. MST March 06, 2017

BOISE - Timberline High School was hopping Monday night for their Senior Citizen Prom.

The program is put on by students in the Wolf Connection leadership program.

RELATED: High School students to hold annual "senior prom"

The prom is a culmination of three months of work that students do at senior centers and retirement homes in the community.

While there were a lot of high-schoolers at the dance, the focus of the night is on the seniors. Everything from the food to the music is done for them. 

(© 2017 KTVB)


