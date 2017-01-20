Three skiers found safe after going out of bounds at Bogus Basin

Three skiers got lost after going out of bounds at Bogus Basin Thursday. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Thanks to the power of technology, three skiers were found safe after spending hours lost on Bogus Basin.

Nate Shake, the mountain operations manager at Bogus Basin, says a search and rescue team was able to locate the skiers by their cell phone.

Bogus Basin has a closed-boundary policy, which entails 26 areas in-boundary being monitored by ski patrol regularly.

“Outside of that boundary is the backcountry and it might seem really inviting and easy because its close, but it’s not patrolled, there’s no snow mitigation safety going on,” said Shake.

Thursday afternoon three male skiers accessed the backcountry through a gate at the top of Deer Point trail. It didn’t take long before they were lost.

“Maybe they thought they knew where they were going and went in the wrong direction, you can end up in some gullies and ravines and it can take you a long way away from the area,” said Shake.

Luckily, the skiers were able to get cell service and phone ski patrol around 4 p.m.

A snowcat picked up the group around 10 p.m. that night.

They had drifted at least a quarter of a mile out of bounds.

“It doesn’t seem like that far but in this snow, 21 inches of snow that hasn’t been compacted, you can’t move very far or very fast if you don’t have the right equipment,” said Shake.

Shake says the right backcountry equipment is a shovel, beacon, probe and footwear to hike in, along with having backcountry and avalanche mitigation training.

Before the age of cell phones, those who wandered off trail weren’t always located as swiftly.

“We have had individuals lost for days in the days prior to cell phones, I can remember a search that lasted for three days,” said Shake.

In all cases, including what happened Thursday, Shake says skiers were found cold but safe, and says if you don’t know what you’re doing, stay on the trail.

“If you’re not experienced, stay in bounds, we have 2,600 acres of great terrain.”

