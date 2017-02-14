Thousands without power in downtown Boise

BOISE -- Multiple power outages in downtown Boise left thousands of people and businesses without power Tuesday morning.

Idaho Power said that as of 11:11 a.m., a total of 3,618 customers were affected.

The cause of the outages are listed as a "major equipment failure." Idaho Power crews are onsite and working to restore power now.

Ada County tweeted the Ada County Courthouse is among the affected addresses, and will be closed until further notice. Boise State University was also affected by the outage.

Crews hope to have the power back on by 1 p.m. Check back for updates.

This is a BroncoAlert. Power is out all through campus and downtown. Idaho Power is enroute. Update to follow. — Boise State Security (@BoiseState911) February 14, 2017

Also, Simplot-Micron Advising and Success Hub and the Albertsons Library have power https://t.co/MmYYixycH7 — Boise State (@boisestatelive) February 14, 2017

