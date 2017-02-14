KTVB
Thousands without power in downtown Boise

KTVB , KTVB 11:41 AM. MST February 14, 2017

BOISE -- Multiple power outages in downtown Boise left thousands of people and businesses without power Tuesday morning.

Idaho Power said that as of 11:11 a.m., a total of 3,618 customers were affected.

The cause of the outages are listed as a "major equipment failure." Idaho Power crews are onsite and working to restore power now.

Ada County tweeted the Ada County Courthouse is among the affected addresses, and will be closed until further notice. Boise State University was also affected by the outage.

Crews hope to have the power back on by 1 p.m. Check back for updates.

 

