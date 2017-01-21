Thousands take part in Women's March on Idaho

BOISE - The Women's March on Idaho drew at least 5,000 men, women and children to downtown Boise Saturday, organizers estimate.

It was one of many similar marches across the U.S. and around the world that have brought out an estimated 2.5 million people total, including an estimated half-million in Washington, DC.

While the event was called a "women's march," people who participated say they were there to stand up for the rights of everyone.

"I want to support equality for every person out there," said Izzy Matri. "I feel not just one person should feel they have more power than everyone else."

The event began outside the Idaho State Capitol, and continued with a march to Boise City Hall, where the rally continued.

Messages on some of the signs expressed displeasure with new President Donald Trump, others expressed support for a wide range of issues such as Planned Parenthood, climate change awareness, the rights of immigrants and human rights in general.





"It's more than just a women's march. I think it's about all rights for everybody," Danny Robinson said. "We're here to support mankind."

"If it's a women's rights issue, it's a human rights issue. If it's a queer justice issue, it's still women's rights. I feel that today is day one for people to wake up and be engaged and remind lawmakers that their jobs are to represent all of Idaho's constituents, not their private interests, not their churches -- all of Idaho's constituents. And if this doesn't say something to them, then they clearly aren't listening," said Chelsea Gaona Lincoln, chair of Add The Words Idaho. "For some people, they have never been involved in any type of activism or even engaged - politics isn't their thing. And I think people are realizing politics affects all of us, and being engaged and educated, that's the first step for them."

Copyright 2017 KTVB