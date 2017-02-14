Thousands of fish lost when hatchery floods

Fish Breeders of Idaho breeds sturgeon and trout. (Photo: KTVB)

HAGERMAN, IDAHO - Last week flood waters washed out a bridge that went over Deep Creek along Highway 30 in Hagerman. Just up the road, the flood waters also damaged a fish hatchery.

Fish Breeders of Idaho lost thousands of fish as the flood waters flowed into their containers.

"You're never ready for it but it’s part of business," said owner Leo Ray.

Ray has worked in the fisheries business his whole life. He's seen floods before, but nothing like what happened last week.

"This area was flooded I believe in ’79, and when we built this farm we put barriers up to protect it to that high level flood, and it was about two foot higher than that this year."

His company-- Fish Breeders of Idaho -- breeds sturgeon and trout. They lost between 2,500 and 3,000 fish when the floods wiped out one their fisheries.

"The community helped us,” said Ray. “They got out there and helped up round up what we could and we salvaged about 500 fish. Neighbors got out, waded in the mud and caught what we could."

He says this isn't devastating, they lost less than a third of their inventory. Ray says they can supply all of their buyers, there just won't be any extra.

"What we've been doing in the past we can keep doing, but we won't have the increase coming from that," said Ray.

Right now the company is in the process of remodeling one of its fisheries. Ray says this recent flood has him rethinking the design.

(© 2017 KTVB)