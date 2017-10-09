Thousands expected for air show at Gowen Field

Gowen Thunder 2017 will be held this weekend at Gowen Field in Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - For the first time in more than 20 years the Idaho National Guard is having an airshow an open house.

Gowen Thunder 2017 is this weekend. The US Air Force and the Royal Canadian Snowbirds will be performing an airshow at Gowen Field and the guard is hosting an open house so people can learn more about the Idaho National Guard.

It’s expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the area.

"With that many people turning out parking is going to be an issue,” said Major Chris Borders, spokesman for the Idaho National Guard. “So this time we're not allowing general public to drive in to the military installation."



Instead the guard established several parking locations across the valley.

These are the parking areas:

- West Ada School District

1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian

- Scentsy, Inc.

2701 E. Pine Ave, Meridian

- Blue Cross of Idaho

3000 E. Pine Ave, Meridian

- Micron

8000 S. Federal Way, Boise

- Boise Airport Economy Lot

Corner of Victory and S. Curtis roads

- Warthog Parking Lot

Off of Gowen Road

- BlackHawk Parking Lot

Off of Orchard Street

These are areas that are free to park and where you can take the free shuttle to get on Gowen Field.

"That's the only way you're going to be able to get on Gowen," Borders said.

Also, remember there are things you can’t bring to Gowen Field. That list includes:

- Weapons/Firearms

- Knives

- Fireworks

- Brass Knuckles

- Drugs

- Alcohol

- Large Backpacks

- Drones

- Coolers

- Pets

"Look at it a lot like going to the airport to get on an airplane,” Borders said. “If you can't bring it into an airport, don't bring it into Gowen Field.”

Gowen Thunder 2017 is Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and events run until 4:30 p.m. both days.

