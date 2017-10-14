Thousands attend first day of Gowen Thunder

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performing at Gowen Thunder on Saturday, October 14. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - Thousands of people attended the first day of Gowen Thunder, an air show and Idaho National Guard open house at Gowen Field in Boise.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Royal Canadian Snowbirds aerobatic teams are the featured performers, and on Saturday, they did not disappoint.

“It’s really cool, because I do remember going to air shows and being able to take (my children), to know how they feel, because I was going to air shows with my dad all the time,” said a man who brought his children to Gowen Thunder. “It’s great to be able to let them have fun and, you know, enjoy the show.”

A variety of aircraft and other military vehicles are on display, for visitors to get an up-close look and learn about the Idaho National Guard.

Gowen Thunder continues Sunday. Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the air show and other events are scheduled through 4:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors are on-site.

Previous story (includes information about parking and security): Thousands expected for air show at Gowen Field

