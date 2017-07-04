The Fourth of July Parade in downtown Boise (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Boise Tuesday for the annual Independence Day parade.

The 2017 Liberty Day parade began at 11 a.m. It was led by marshal Dale Martinez, a juggling unicyclist who has ridden in the parade for the past 25 years.

Veterans, Miss Idaho, local first responders and marching bands also rolled through downtown.

For many, this holiday is about spending time with family to celebrate our country's independence.

"I get to spend a lot of time with my family and I get to come here every year," one parade goer said.

As usual the Boise Fire Department was there spraying the crowds down with water from the engines, but the people were ready to spray back. Dozens came to the parade with coolers of water balloons and squirt guns.

