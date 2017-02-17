This Is My Brave: Event shining light on mental illness

This Is My Brave show Producer Kristen Johnson holds a sign with hashtag #thisismybrave. (Photo: Provided by Kristen Johnson)

BOISE -- Millions of Americans are affected by mental illness; you or one of your loved ones may struggle with it, but advocates say it's an issue that's rarely talked about.

A national non-profit called This is My Brave wants to shine a light on it through story-telling. They are holding an event in Boise Saturday night, giving people a platform to talk about mental illness.

This Is My Brave believes story-telling saves lives and they have a mission to end the stigma around mental illness. During their live events, people share stories about overcoming it, putting a spotlight on mental health and building a community of encouragement, love and support.

"We all have things that we don't want the world to know that we keep hidden and when we speak out about that we show the world how brave we really are," one of the Boise show producers, Kristen Johnson, said.

Showing their brave, three wonderful women, Erin Lorensen, Kristen Johnson and Jessica Wyman, produced Boise's This Is My Brave show. They make up Team Aspire to Inspire and are led by the motto "each day is an opportunity to make the world a little better than the day before."

"This is part of who you are and it's part of what makes me, me," Lorensen added.

All three ladies are moms and social advocates - and each battles a mental illness. For years, Kristen and Erin say they felt they had to keep it hidden because others made them feel ashamed.

"We want to stop that. We don't want people to ever feel like they have to hide that or ever feel like there's a stigma attached to it," Johnson said.

On Saturday, their goal is to allow people to help end that stigma and change the way mental illness is talked about.

"We're showing it affects everybody," Lorensen added.

There will be 15 presenters who auditioned and were selected for the show sharing their stories through essays, poetry, or original music.

"Everyone has different mental health issues that they're dealing with, there's not one particular one that's being shared and they're all being shared in different ways, and shared in uplifting ways to show that we are successful, loving, amazing people even with these things. And we're more than just our mental illness," Johnson added.

Jodi Peterson, Co-director of Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter, is sharing her story about her father, who battled depression and mental breakdowns.

"When you find you're in a situation where someone you love ends up here you have to be brave and you have to be bold and be an advocate and you have to be fearless, and you have to be so compassionate," Peterson said.

She and her sister didn't find out about their father's illness until after their mother passed away. Peterson says because of the stigma around it, their mom hid it from them their whole lives.

Her father's battle sparked her passion for helping Boise's most vulnerable.

"That's why I took my job at Interfaith because when my dad died and I came back and Cooper Court [tent city] was behind the Sanctuary, I saw my dad in every one of them."

Now Jodi and the other presenters are able to share their experiences to inspire others.

"I think people who hear it will grow so much," Peterson added.

Organizers say they hope it becomes an annual event.

"When you get a community speaking about it, you realize you're never alone," Johnson said.

The show is Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Boise State University Special Events Center. To learn more about This is My Brave head to thisismybrave.org.

Information about the Boise show on Saturday can be found here.



(© 2017 KTVB)