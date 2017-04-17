The deadline to file your tax returns is April 18

BOISE - Tuesday, April 18 is the deadline to file your tax returns.

If you're mailing them in, the latest collection time in the Boise area is 8 p.m. at the mail facility at 2201 S. Cole Road.

You are encouraged to mail your returns early in the day and check the collection times on each mail box to make sure their pick up happens on April 18.

Also, you can print a mailing label before midnight at any of the six self service locations in Boise to get an April 18 postmark.

The self-service locations are:

Boise Main Post Office

Boise Cole Village Station

Boise Five Mile Station

Meridian Main Post Office

Nampa Main Post Office

Caldwell Main Post Office

The Idaho State Tax Commission also offers its annual curbside drop-off service Tuesday at 800 Park Boulevard from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Basic state tax forms will also be available curbside.

Taxpayers will still need to either mail-in their federal returns or drop them off at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center at 550 West Fort Street.

