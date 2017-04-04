Teen injured in crash while riding bike to school

File image of bicycle on ground (Photo: P?ter Gudella / Thinkstock)

KUNA - A teenager was injured while riding his bicycle to school in Kuna this morning.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr says the 14-year-old was on the sidewalk around 7:20 a.m. when he entered the intersection on North Kay Street and East Moonhill Street.

His bike struck the side of a Ford Mustang that was making a turn.

The boy was talking with emergency responders after the crash. He was not wearing a helmet. He was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital. Orr said his injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators did not issue any citations after determining that both the boy and the driver of the Mustang were at fault.

