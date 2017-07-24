Teen floaters rescued from Boise River

Boise River hazards (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- Three teenage girls are OK after their inflatable rafts became snagged on trees in the Boise River Saturday evening.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. in the river near Coriander Lane in Star.

The girls - two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old - told Star Police that a strong current swept their rafts into trees on the north side of the river. All three girls were knocked off their rafts, and ended up clinging to branches in the fast-moving water.

Luckily, someone heard the girls screaming for help and called 911.

Star police and firefighters waded into the river, forming a human chain to pull the teens back to safety on the bank.

All three girls were evaluated by paramedics, and one was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is warning people to stay out of the river, which is flowing about 800 cfs faster than normal for late July. In addition, months of flood conditions have left trees, debris and other hazards piled up along the banks or obscured under the water.

Ada County officials have said they hope to remove dangerous debris and have the Boise River open for floating by this weekend, but say that the date could still be moved back.

