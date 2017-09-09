Teen driver killed in crash near Parma

Idaho State Police car (Photo: KREM)

PARMA - A teen driver has died in a crash involving two pickup trucks Saturday afternoon near Parma.

It happened at the intersection of Klahr Road and U.S. 95, about one mile north of Parma.

Idaho State Police troopers responded to the scene at 2:37 p.m.

A juvenile was driving west on Klahr Road in a 2001 Ford F150, and Joe Sexton, 43, of Parma, was driving south on U.S. 95 in a 2016 Ram 3500.

ISP says the Ram struck the Ford as the Ford tried to cross the intersection.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene. That person has not been identified.

A passenger in the Ford, also a juvenile, was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Joe Sexton and his passenger, Laura Sexton, were not transported to the hospital. Information about their conditions has not been released.

U.S. 95 was blocked for about three hours after the crash.

