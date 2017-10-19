Teen cited after Eagle rollover wreck

(Photo: ACSO)

EAGLE -- A 17-year-old boy escaped injury when he rolled his SUV in Eagle Thursday morning,

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Floating Feather Road and Park Lane, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

A witness told police the boy and another teen in a different vehicle had been driving erratically just before the wreck. The 17-year-old lost control, and his white Land Rover rolled, coming to a rest on its passenger side in a field.

According to sheriff's officials, the teenagers were on their lunch break from Eagle High when the crash happened.

The SUV's driver was cited for reckless driving. Investigators have identified the other teen involved in the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.



