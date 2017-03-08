Tamarack breaks all-time snow depth record

BOISE -- It's been a good season for skiers and snowboarders.

Tamarack Resort announced Wednesday that recent snowfall has helped break an all-time record for snow depth at the summit.

The mountain, which was already enjoying a very good snow year, got an additional 13 inches by Wednesday morning, General Manager Brad Larsen said.

That brought the total snow depth at the summit to 122 inches - or more than ten feet.

Larsen said Tamarack has surpassed the previous record for snow depth, set in the 2007-2008 season.

