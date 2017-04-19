Taft Elementary hosts Junior Achievement in a Day program

Students at Taft Elementary School in Boise learned about finances during the Junior Achievement in a Day event. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - For one Boise elementary school Wednesday is all about dollars and sense.

Wednesday is Junior Achievement in a Day at Taft Elementary School. “JA in a Day” allows students to go beyond the usual lesson plan to learn about personal finance.

Volunteers from AT&T took a break from work today to get in the classroom to help students understand the importance of money management.

Kindergartners for example learned about the difference between wants and needs, while sixth graders learned about how the global economy works.

Junior Achievement of Idaho CEO and President Sean Evans says all the lesson plans though are focused on giving students skills to help them be financially literate in the future.

"What Junior Achievement does with our programs is delivers some of that basic education that students need to overcome the challenges they face when it comes to personal finances," said Evans.

Today is the first of three Junior Achievement in a Day events that are being held in the Treasure Valley. The other two will be held at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Caldwell and Whittier Elementary School in Boise, both coming up in May.

© 2017 KTVB-TV