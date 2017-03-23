SUV slams into Boise gas station

(Photo: Vicky Prouty/KTVB First Person)

BOISE -- No one was seriously hurt when an SUV plowed into a convenience store in southeast Boise Wednesday.

The crash happened at 5:04 p.m. at the Jacksons Food Store at 1575 East Boise Avenue.

The white SUV went all the way through the glass front of the store, coming to a halt inside the building. IT's not clear what caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control.

Paramedics were called out to the crash, but no one needed to go to the hospital, dispatchers say.

Information about whether the SUV's driver was cited was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

