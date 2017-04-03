KTVB
SUV runs into pole, business after Boise crash

KTVB 3:43 PM. MDT April 03, 2017

BOISE - An SUV crashed into a power pole and a business after two vehicles collided Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Eagle Road and Meadowdale Drive.

According to Boise police, a Hummer crashed into a car, then hit the pole and business.

Video from the scene shows what appears to be moderate damage to Silk Touch Med Spa, Laser & Lipo at 4305 N. Eagle Road.

Two people were injured and transported to a hospital, police said.

Idaho Power also responded because the crash brought down power lines.

