SUV runs into pole, business after Boise crash

BOISE - An SUV crashed into a power pole and a business after two vehicles collided Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Eagle Road and Meadowdale Drive.
According to Boise police, a Hummer crashed into a car, then hit the pole and business.
Video from the scene shows what appears to be moderate damage to Silk Touch Med Spa, Laser & Lipo at 4305 N. Eagle Road.
Two people were injured and transported to a hospital, police said.
Idaho Power also responded because the crash brought down power lines.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs