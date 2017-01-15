SUV plows into Nampa home

A Nampa home was damaged Sunday afternoon when an SUV crashed into it. (Photo: KTVB First Person)

NAMPA - The driver of an SUV lost control on icy roads and crashed into a Nampa home Sunday afternoon.

The crash on North Greenleaf Street happened at about 2:30 p.m., according to a neighbor who witnessed the crash.

Photos from the scene show the front of the SUV buried in the home. The neighbor said no one was injured in the crash.

Police have not said whether the driver was cited.

