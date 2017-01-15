KTVB
SUV plows into Nampa home

KTVB , KTVB 10:34 PM. MST January 15, 2017

NAMPA - The driver of an SUV lost control on icy roads and crashed into a Nampa home Sunday afternoon.

The crash on North Greenleaf Street happened at about 2:30 p.m., according to a neighbor who witnessed the crash.

Photos from the scene show the front of the SUV buried in the home. The neighbor said no one was injured in the crash.

Police have not said whether the driver was cited.

Copyright 2016 KTVB


