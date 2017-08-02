SUV fire (Photo: Courtesy of One Network)

GARDEN CITY -- No one was hurt when an SUV caught fire in a Garden City neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:50 a.m. on Cobbler Lane, according to Boise Fire. Flames quickly engulfed the SUV, which was parked in the driveway of a home.

Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson said the vehicle's owner had left a loaded handgun in the SUV's center console, and the ammunition could be heard and seen exploding as the flames consumed the SUV's interior.

Despite the explosions, Jackson said firefighters and nearby residents were not in any danger. Although rounds can explode in fire or extreme heat, the bullet is almost never launched with enough force to injure anyone.

Boise Fire responded, and was able to quickly extinguish the burning SUV. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire and explosions were caught on video. Click above to watch.

