Suspect dead, woman in custody after manhunt in Kuna subdivision

KUNA -- A man accused of shooting at a Kuna police officer early Tuesday morning has died after a "confrontation" with the SWAT team that had been searching for him for hours, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear whether the man was killed by officers or took his own life. He was found before 11:45 a.m. near Ardell Road and Blackhawk Drive.

A woman who had been in the suspect's car was taken into custody in Meridian.

The suspect, who has not been identified, had been evading capture since about 4 a.m. That's when a Kuna officer attempted to pull his black BMW over near Kay and Moonhill streets on suspicion he was involved in drug activity, authorities said. As soon as the officer turned on the overhead lights, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the driver stuck a gun out his window and fired multiple times.

The officer was not hit, but backed off the off the pursuit, and saw the man turn into the Birds of Prey subdivision. Ada County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Johnson said other officers were called in to search the area for the gunman.

The suspect's empty BMW was found near Linder and Ardell roads a short time later. Officers combed the Birds of Prey subdivision, and set up a perimeter.

Kuna Police sent out an Code Red Emergency Alert to people in the area, telling them to stay inside their homes and keep doors locked. Subdivisions entrances were blocked, and cars leaving those neighborhoods were stopped and searched by officers carrying rifles.

Johnson said the suspect was found after he broke into a home. The residents were not home at the time.

"We used tactical teams, K-9s, we followed up on many leads, talked to homeowners and evacuated many houses until we finally located a house in which we believed the suspect was in," Johnson said. "The suspect was seen in the house with a weapon in his hand."

Johnson said law enforcement tried to negotiate with the man over the phone to get him to surrender, but instead, the suspect tried to get away.

"He stole the homeowner's car, opened the garage door and attempted to flee," he said. "During that, he was blocked in by one of our vehicles and during that blocking motion with the vehicle and the car, shots were fired."

It's unclear whether the suspect fired at officers during the encounter, Johnson said.

The Critical Incident Task Force will investigate the shooting, with Idaho State Police as the lead agency. No officers or residents were hurt, Johnson said.

He thanked other agencies, including Boise and Meridian Police, for their help during the manhunt.

"In an event like this, in a large area or a large subdivision, we needed a lot of officers to ensure the safety of the people in those houses," he said.

The suspect was described as in his 30's, about 6 feet tall and 215, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reed Elementary School, which is near the subdivision, was closed by the Kuna School District.

