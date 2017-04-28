Heritage Middle School (Photo: KTVB file)

MERIDIAN -- School district officials say police have "identified and apprehended" the person responsible for an online threat at Heritage Middle School.

The threat was made on social media, and brought to the attention of school staff Thursday evening.

"While there are reasons to consider the post a prank, the West Ada School District officials and the Meridian Police Department will always take threats against the students, staff and school seriously," the school said in a message sent to parents.

Officials have not said whether the suspect is a student at the school, or whether that person will face criminal charges.

Additional law enforcement and district staff will be at Heritage Middle Friday as a precaution.

"We continue to be confident in our ability to establish a safe learning environment," the school wrote in the letter to parents. "We also respect your choices as parents/guardians, and will work closely with you regarding the attendance of your child."

Anyone who decides to keep their student home from school Friday is asked to use the normal absence reporting procedure by calling the school's attendance line.

