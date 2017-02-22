Sun Valley golf tourney raises $430K for MSTI

Congressman Mike Simpson took part in presenting a $430,000 check to MSTI. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - Boise's Mountain States Tumor Institute is considered among the best cancer treatment and research facilities in the West. A fact not lost on the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament, which gives MSTI its biggest single donation of the year.

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, along with tournament board members, presented a check totaling $430,000 to MSTI.

The money is half of the total proceeds from a 4-day event that happens every August in Sun Valley. The other half goes to the University of Minnesota Leukemia Research Center.

Its co-founder, Idaho Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew, wanted to raise money for his fallen Minnesota Twin teammate Danny Thompson.

Forty years later the Killebrew-Thompson has raised nearly $8 million for local cancer research and support.

“It’s one of the premier charity events in the country!” said Dr. Dan Zuckerman, MSTI Medical Director. “And it’s fun for us native Idahoans to participate in it, and more critically to note that those monies come back to serve Idahoans to serve people who come to St. Luke’s to really bring research from the ivory tower to even the backcountry."

The Killebrew--Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament -- now in its 41st year -- is one of the country's leading fundraisers of its kind for cancer research.

