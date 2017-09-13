Study: Idaho jail will need more than 1,000 new beds

The Canyon County Jail (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL - An ongoing study shows that a county jail in Caldwell will need more than a 1,000 new beds to meet capacity needs of the next 10 years.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that jail officials gave a report to Canyon County officials on Monday on the progress of the study that's examining current jail facilities and planning for future needs.

The jail has 477 beds with 452 currently occupied. More than 20 inmates are jailed elsewhere due to housing restraints.

Jail Capt. Daren Ward says building a new jail facility will be costly, but "the county really does not have any options at this point."

The jail has been plagued with the overcrowding for years, so officials hired the DLR Group to conduct a study and provide options.

