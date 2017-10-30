Stretch of Harrison Boulevard closed on Halloween night

Harrison Boulevard is filled with trick or treaters on Halloween night. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Halloween has nearly arrived!

And, if you live in the North End or plan to head there for Halloween night, you'll need to be aware of this road closure.



Harrison Boulevard between Hill Road and Hays Street will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. for trick or treating. Only pedestrians will be allowed.

Lemp Street where it crosses Harrison Boulevard will be open to limited traffic.

The closure was approved after several residents made the request in hopes to increase safety for the thousands of children and families that will go trick-or-treating.

