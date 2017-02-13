Street sweepers out in force cleaning up traction sand

A street sweeper. (Photo: ADHD)

BOISE - The Ada County Highway District's entire fleet of street sweepers is out working to clean up about 20,000 pounds of traction sand, a leftover from nearly two months of snowy, icy weather.

The "full-force effort" started Monday with ACHD's 22 sweepers focusing first on main arterial roads, collector roads and roads that could impact the Boise River, officials said. The first phase is expected to take about a month to complete. Then crews will begin on residential areas.

With 2,100 miles of road in Ada County and street sweepers driving just three miles per hour, the entire process is expected to take up to 10 weeks to complete.

Like snow removal, the highway district is asking residents to sweep sand from public sidewalks near their homes, saying it will increase mobility and safety.

ACHD says that while the sand increases grip for motorists on snow and ice, it can create air and water quality issues if left in place after storms.

To avoid conflicting schedules, sweeper crews will not sweep roads when the trash is scheduled to be collected. For a map of the street sweeper routes, click here.

(© 2017 KTVB)