Storm interrupts Mountain Home Country Music Festival

MOUNTAIN HOME - Weather caused some panic Friday night at the Mountain Home Country Music Festival.

Lightning, wind, and pouring rain prompted the cancellation of performances by Billy Currington and Keith Urban.

A viewer who sent us video from the festival said everyone started running to their cars as rain began to pour down.

Keith Urban posted a video message to his Facebook page, saying, in part, "I'm so sorry everyone. I hope we get the chance to come back and make it up to everybody, and the weather cooperates next time. It wasn't our call, and that's just the way it is, and I'm so sorry to every one of you."

Urban's next performance is scheduled for Sunday at the Country Crossings Music Festival in Central Point, Oregon.

Billy Currington is scheduled to perform at Country Fan Fest Saturday night in Tooele, Utah, followed by a show Sunday night at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mountain Home Country Music Festival is scheduled to run through Sunday. The lineups and other information are available here.

In a post on the festival's Facebook page, organizers say anyone who purchased a single-day ticket for Friday is welcome to attend Saturday or Sunday.

