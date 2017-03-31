Steelheads honor Cpl. Kevin Holtry.

The Idaho Steelheads honored wounded Boise police Cpl. Kevin Holtry on Friday. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Steelheads honored wounded Boise police Cpl. Kevin Holtry at Friday night's game - and he got an extra surprise in the locker room beforehand.

Holtry was presented with his own Steelheads jersey, complete with his badge number and name on the back.

Later, he dropped the first puck at the game.





Holtry was critically injured last November in a shootout with a wanted fugitive.

He was paralyzed from the waist down and had to have his left leg amputated.

A fundraiser was also held for the Fraternal Order of Police Treasure Valley, which helps police officers and their families.

