State Representative: Proposed sexual assault bill expected to get hearing

BOISE - An issue that has gotten a lot of attention and support from lawmakers over the last few years is continuing to stay at the top of a State Representative's agenda.

Representative Melissa Wintrow and several local victim advocate organizations have been working hard to improve the standards regarding rape kit protocols and now, the way victims are being billed for forensic exams.

Wintrow says her proposed bill for the 2018 legislative session is expected to get a hearing within the next couple of weeks. She says she's really happy with the support they've gotten so far from the legislature and she hopes it continues.

Right now, a victim's private health insurance is billed for a forensic exam first, then Idaho's Crime Victims Compensation Program pays any remaining costs after the insurance claim is settled.



"This is an issue that should matter and does matter to a lot of people," said Wintrow. "We're continuing to work and gain the support to actually move the needle and change systems to make them more safe and comfortable for people to come forward."

Wintrow says in this particular crime, women between ages 18 and 24 are three times more likely to be assaulted and with several colleges in the state that's an alarming statistic.

Many of those who fall in that age group are still under their parent's insurance, so what Wintrow is trying to do through this new bill is take insurance completely out of the equation and have the state fund forensic testing.

"Victims under 26 report a reluctance to report because they don't want their parents to find out in that way," Wintrow said. "Somebody that has gone through something so traumatic wants to control the information and share with whomever they'd like to and we need to support that."

In the last two legislative sessions, Wintrow has had tremendous support. Lawmakers unanimously passed her legislation to establish minimum standards for processing sexual assault kits and preserving evidence.

They also created a tracking system for the victim to check the status of their kit.

