NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NAMPA -- The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Nampa Police are investigating allegations of abuse and neglect at a Nampa facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

According to Health and Welfare, the allegations involve staff members at the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center mistreating seven adult residents. The abuse was reported to be both physical and psychological.

The investigation began after an employee at the facility reported concerns about the safety of the residents in late June.

“These actions go against everything we stand for and are being treated with the utmost urgency,” DHW Director Russ Barron said in a statement. “The safety of residents is our highest concern and priority, especially in this challenging environment. We follow procedures that ensure the safety and dignity of those in our care. I am extremely disappointed that some staff have not followed those procedures. They will be disciplined, including dismissal if the circumstances are warranted.”

Nampa Police say they currently have five active criminal investigations regarding the abuse.

Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund declined to give specifics about the alleged mistreatment, but said the department had not received any reports of sexual abuse related to the investigation.

Although the state is investigating all operations at SWITC, the allegations were focused on employees assigned to one shift in one section of a building, Health and Welfare says. The accused employees have all been placed on paid leave.

SWITC is aimed at training and treating people who have intellectual disabilities. There are currently 25 residents and 109 permanent and temporary employees.

Health and Welfare expects to conclude its investigation by the end of the month. The names of the employees under investigation have not been released.

KTVB is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV