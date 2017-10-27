Star to celebrate 20 years of incorporation

An aerial view of Star from Sky 7. (Photo: KTVB)

STAR, IDAHO - Tonight's a night to celebrate for the city of Star.

The community along Highway 44, astride the Ada-Canyon County line, was incorporated in November of 1997, 20 years ago.

Star Mayor Chad Bell says at the time, the population was less than 900.

Now, he says, it's approaching 10,000.

You can see evidence of that growth in the video from Sky 7.

Mayor Bell says more businesses are coming to Star, too, and plans are in the works to revitalize the downtown area.

A celebration concert begins at 6:30 tonight.

Earlier today, we asked Bell what he thinks Star's greatest achievement has been over the past 20 years.

"Mainly that we've truly put together a wonderful place to live. Our parks and rec programs are wonderful. We have lots of programs for our citizens, especially our kids. We have great soccer and baseball and football and basketball and all sorts of other programs like that," Bell said.

“We've got four parks in town - one of them's a sports park and we have some family parks and we have a river walk park."

Gov. Butch Otter will speak at tonight's celebration that's scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Christian Church.

The concert features a variety of musicians -- including the Silhouette String Ensemble, Dr. Mark Hansen of Boise State University, young violinist Joshua Emara, and piano player Christian Nielsen, who is the son of Star councilman Kevin Nielsen.

