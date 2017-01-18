Standoff continues with man barricaded in Gem County home

Standoff in Emmett (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

EMMETT -- Deputies are working to persuade a man to come out of a home northwest of Emmett after an overnight standoff.

According to the Gem County spokesman, the standoff began after the Gem County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the home near the intersection of Mesa Avenue and Central Avenue at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, a woman came out of the home, telling deputies a man had barricaded himself inside the home with weapons. The woman was unhurt, authorities say.

Deputies have not been inside the home, and the standoff was still active as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Roads are blocked in the area, and the Emmett School District has canceled classes.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

